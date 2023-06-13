Coming off of the news that soon to be NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now a New York Jet, and that Lamar Jackson is staying a Baltimore Raven, as well as Odell Beckham Jr. becoming a Raven, it shows that the competition in the AFC just keeps getting stiffer.

That’s without failing to mention that the Broncos just added Pro Bowl edge rusher Frank Clark to an already elite defense. Clark just won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in the 2022-23 season, and Deandre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook are both free agents who were released from their contracts and are rumored to have interest in AFC teams.

The Chiefs have been a powerhouse in the AFC for the last few years and will likely continue to be as they pursue a third title, and the Bills, Bengals, Chargers, and many other AFC teams will not back down from competing for those playoff spots. Teams like the Trevor Lawrence-led Jacksonville Jaguars are also seeming to only get better. Eight teams have the chance to compete for a playoff spot from each conference, and the amount of talent in the AFC will see teams who are expected to make the playoffs fall short.

In a regular-season which has now added an extra game, it will be very important for these contenders to win every game possible, especially divisional games. With the Jets, Bills, Dolphins and mastermind head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick, all in the same division, it shows the uniqueness of the AFC coming into this season.

That division alone holds some household names to contend coming into the new year. The NFC just saw first ballot Hall of Famer Tom Brady retire, and the dominant Eagles and 49ers rosters seem to rein at the top of the NFC with the other teams following behind.

The AFC has seen the Chiefs top the mountain, but many other teams are on their way to try and best them.