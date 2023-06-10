LOVES PARK, Ill. — Scotland High School wrestler Dominic Blue competed with Team North Carolina at the 2023 16U National Duals on June 6-10.

Team North Carolina participated in the Greco-Roman and Freestyle sessions of the tournament. They were a part of Pool B and advanced to the Green/Yellow pool in the Greco-Roman session while they were also a part of Pool B in the Freestyle session but only advanced to the Purple/Grey session.

Team North Carolina finished in eighth place in both pools for Greco-Roman but didn’t place in the top eight in Pool B of the Freestyle session and came in fifth in the Purple/Grey pool.

Blue, who was Team North Carolina’s wrestler for the 170-pound weight class, went 11-4 overall in his matches at the tournament.

Blue’s full results are listed below.

Greco-Roman Pool B

Junior Bumanglag (California) over Blue (Technical fall 10-2).

Blue over Nate Poss (Kansas Blue) (Technical fall 10-1).

Charlie Herting (Team Colorado) over Blue (Decision 10-7).

Blue over Brody Buzzard (Team Oregon) (Fall 0:37).

Greco-Roman Green/Yellow pool

Blue over Zach White Jr. (Team Indiana) (Technical fall 8-0).

Blue over Evanangelo Mercado (Florida) (Decision 10-5).

Blue over Pasquale Maurici (Team Texas B) (Fall 0:16).

Blue over Parker Wilson (Team Alabama) (Fall 1:29).

Freestyle Pool B

Frederick Hammond (Michigan Blue) over Blue (Decision 8-3).

Blue wins by forfeit.

Freestyle Purple/Grey pool

Hugh Myer (North Dakota Blue) over Blue (Decision 8-4).

Blue over Octavian Ashford (Team Virginia) (Technical fall 10-0).

Blue over Ian Locklar (LA) (Technical fall 11-0).

Blue over Pasquale Maurici (Team Texas B) (Technical fall 12-2).

Blue over Trey Smith (Team Idaho) (Decision 12-6).