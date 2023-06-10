Dominic Blue, right, has his hand raised after winning a match at the 45th annual TarHeel Classic Freestyle in Chapel Hill back in April. Blue qualified for the 16U National Duals at the event. Contributed photo

Dominic Blue, right, has his hand raised after winning a match at the 45th annual TarHeel Classic Freestyle in Chapel Hill back in April. Blue qualified for the 16U National Duals at the event.

Contributed photo

LOVES PARK, Ill. — Scotland High School wrestler Dominic Blue competed with Team North Carolina at the 2023 16U National Duals on June 6-10.

Team North Carolina participated in the Greco-Roman and Freestyle sessions of the tournament. They were a part of Pool B and advanced to the Green/Yellow pool in the Greco-Roman session while they were also a part of Pool B in the Freestyle session but only advanced to the Purple/Grey session.

Team North Carolina finished in eighth place in both pools for Greco-Roman but didn’t place in the top eight in Pool B of the Freestyle session and came in fifth in the Purple/Grey pool.

Blue, who was Team North Carolina’s wrestler for the 170-pound weight class, went 11-4 overall in his matches at the tournament.

Blue’s full results are listed below.

Greco-Roman Pool B

Junior Bumanglag (California) over Blue (Technical fall 10-2).

Blue over Nate Poss (Kansas Blue) (Technical fall 10-1).

Charlie Herting (Team Colorado) over Blue (Decision 10-7).

Blue over Brody Buzzard (Team Oregon) (Fall 0:37).

Greco-Roman Green/Yellow pool

Blue over Zach White Jr. (Team Indiana) (Technical fall 8-0).

Blue over Evanangelo Mercado (Florida) (Decision 10-5).

Blue over Pasquale Maurici (Team Texas B) (Fall 0:16).

Blue over Parker Wilson (Team Alabama) (Fall 1:29).

Freestyle Pool B

Frederick Hammond (Michigan Blue) over Blue (Decision 8-3).

Blue wins by forfeit.

Freestyle Purple/Grey pool

Hugh Myer (North Dakota Blue) over Blue (Decision 8-4).

Blue over Octavian Ashford (Team Virginia) (Technical fall 10-0).

Blue over Ian Locklar (LA) (Technical fall 11-0).

Blue over Pasquale Maurici (Team Texas B) (Technical fall 12-2).

Blue over Trey Smith (Team Idaho) (Decision 12-6).