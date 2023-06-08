LAURINBURG — Lady Scots soccer players Emma Clark and Laura Wlodarczak earned North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association (NCSCA) honors on Thursday by making the 3A All-Region 5 team.

Clark, a striker, led the Lady Scots on the year with 20 goals while Wlodarczak, a midfielder, followed behind with 12. Wlodarczak was the leader in assists for the Lady Scots this season with 10 and Clark was third on the team with five.

Wlodarczak also saw time as a goalkeeper this year, recording 31 total saves.

The 3A Region 5 is made up of schools from the Sandhills Athletic Conference, the United 8 Athletic Conference, and the All-American Athletic Conference, and includes Lee County, Scotland, Southern Lee, Union Pines, Douglas Byrd, Cape Fear, Seventy-First, E.E. Smith, Harnett Central, Terry Sanford, Triton, Western Harnett, and Westover.

Other SAC players to make the 15-player 3A All-Region 5 team include Lee County’s Addy Allen, Gillian Garrison, Alessandra Meza, and Ava Perez, and Union Pines’ Leah Morris, Taryn Pekala, and Grace Queen.