Optimist results for June 6

Note: Second day of postseason tournament play.

Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Hayes Forest Products played Lucas Sales & Service.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

White’s Jewelry def. Edward Jones 10-4.

Leading hitters: White’s Jewelry- Dansby Chavis, Edward Jones- Hunter Wagner.

McCarter Electric def. Quality Equipment 8-0.

Leading hitters: McCarter Electric-Easton Evans.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Dunbar Insurance def. Hasty Realty 13-5.

Leading hitters: Dunbar Insurance- Matthew Taylor, Hasty Realty- Hayden Cooke.

Pizza Inn def. Quality Oil 8-5.

Leading hitters: Pizza Inn- Bradley Jacobs, Quality Oil- Ryder Hunt.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Marty Wright Home Sales def. Nic’s Pic Kwik 11-6.

Leading hitters: Marty Wright- Kameron and Thomas, Nic’s Pic Kwik- Barrett, Caleb, and Aiden.

Laurel Hill Fire Dept. def. Laurinburg Auto Sales 8-4.

Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire Dept.- Drew, Laurinburg Auto Sales- Patrick.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 9U Softball

Knights of Columbus def. Sheriff’s Dept. 7-6.

Leading hitters: Knights of Columbus- Alexa Concepcion, Sheriff’s Dept.- Isabella Locklear.

First Bank def. Be Relentless 8-5.

Leading hitters: First Bank- Taylor Ratley, Be Relentless- Macie Britt.