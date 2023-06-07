Optimist results for June 6
Note: Second day of postseason tournament play.
Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Hayes Forest Products played Lucas Sales & Service.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
White’s Jewelry def. Edward Jones 10-4.
Leading hitters: White’s Jewelry- Dansby Chavis, Edward Jones- Hunter Wagner.
McCarter Electric def. Quality Equipment 8-0.
Leading hitters: McCarter Electric-Easton Evans.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Dunbar Insurance def. Hasty Realty 13-5.
Leading hitters: Dunbar Insurance- Matthew Taylor, Hasty Realty- Hayden Cooke.
Pizza Inn def. Quality Oil 8-5.
Leading hitters: Pizza Inn- Bradley Jacobs, Quality Oil- Ryder Hunt.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Marty Wright Home Sales def. Nic’s Pic Kwik 11-6.
Leading hitters: Marty Wright- Kameron and Thomas, Nic’s Pic Kwik- Barrett, Caleb, and Aiden.
Laurel Hill Fire Dept. def. Laurinburg Auto Sales 8-4.
Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire Dept.- Drew, Laurinburg Auto Sales- Patrick.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 9U Softball
Knights of Columbus def. Sheriff’s Dept. 7-6.
Leading hitters: Knights of Columbus- Alexa Concepcion, Sheriff’s Dept.- Isabella Locklear.
First Bank def. Be Relentless 8-5.
Leading hitters: First Bank- Taylor Ratley, Be Relentless- Macie Britt.