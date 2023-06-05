One of the biggest disappointments of the 2022-23 NFL season was the underwhelming success of the Denver Broncos.

A team that had just traded for Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson, and hired new head coach Nathaniel Hackett were being looked at as a new contender in the AFC.

The Broncos had one of the better defenses in the league and were expected to be must watch football as their schedule was loaded with primetime games. However, the season just didn’t produce winning football, and the offense set some record lows in Broncos history.

Denver finished with a 5-12 record on the year. The coaching didn’t seem up to par with what it was expected to be, as well as the offensive struggles brought many frustrations, and many fingers were pointed at many people in terms of what went wrong. The Broncos now have a chance this season to erase the memory of last season.

During the offseason, the Broncos picked up head coach Sean Payton, who was a stable coach for the New Orleans Saints for 16 years. He coached quarterback Drew Brees to multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2009, when the Saints beat the Colts 31-17. Payton just finished a tenure with Fox’s NFL Sunday Crew, and stated before he left that he would only leave if the opportunity was right. The Broncos wanted Payton, and he wanted the Broncos.

Last season was an injury riddled one for Denver as they nearly led the league in players placed on injury reserve. This season they look to have wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Javonte Williams healthy and ready to play at the start of the season, which were two key players in the Broncos’ quest to be contenders.

The Broncos have a lot to look forward to, as they also brought former head coach of the Broncos in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Vance Joseph, back at defensive coordinator. Not often do you see former head coaches return to a team in a lesser position, but Payton wanted an experienced defensive coordinator to keep the Broncos defense playing at a high level. Joseph was previously a defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals for the last four seasons.

In a season that took a deep fall from grace, some believe Wilson will return to his former way of play, and the Broncos will finally become contenders again, something that hasn’t happened since the retirement of Peyton Manning in 2016, after the Broncos captured Super Bowl 50.