The 12U Sandhills Seahawks, 12U PTE Bulldogs, and 14U Southeastern Elite Sharks won state championships over the weekend

The 14U Southeastern Elite Sharks AAU football team won the state championship over the weekend. The team consists of players from Scotland, Richmond, and Moore counties and includes coach Jon Priest, who is from Scotland County.

The 12U Primetime Elite Bulldogs of the American Youth Football League won the state championship over the weekend. The team is based out of Fayetteville and are three-time national champions and, now, five-time state champions that include coach Marcus Pate, who is from Scotland County.

The 14U Southeastern Elite Sharks AAU football team won the state championship over the weekend. The team consists of players from Scotland, Richmond, and Moore counties and includes coach Jon Priest, who is from Scotland County.

The 12U Primetime Elite Bulldogs of the American Youth Football League won the state championship over the weekend. The team is based out of Fayetteville and are three-time national champions and, now, five-time state champions that include coach Marcus Pate, who is from Scotland County.

The 12U Sandhills Seahawks of the Amateur Athletic Union won the state championship over the weekend. The team is made up of players from Scotland and Cumberland counties and includes coaches Corey and Kasey Monroe, who are both from Scotland County.