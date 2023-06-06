Optimist results for June 5

Note: First night of postseason tournament.

Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Johnson Brothers Construction played Harley’s Tuxedo.

Lucas Sales & Service played Scotland Bling.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Quality Equipment def. WEKND Warriors 4-3.

Leading hitters: Quality Equipment- Knox Liles and Noah Thorpe, WEKND Warriors- Brantley Hatcher, Bradley Hatcher, and Kayson Chavis.

Edward Jones def. Outback Motorsports 7-6.

Leading hitters: Edward Jones- Carter McNeil, Outback Motorsports- Tucker.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Hasty Realty def. McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille 5-4.

Leading hitters: Hasty Realty- Micah McKenzie, McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille- Jase Locklear.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Sheriff’s Dept. 11-7.

Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto Sales- AC, Ayden, and Bryson, Sheriff’s Dept.- Aiden, Jaiden, and Landon.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Weichert Realty def. Railroad Bar and Grill 8-4.

Leading hitters: Weichert Realty- Millie Lewis, Railroad Bar and Grill- Zoe Chavis.

Scotland Healthcare def. Gibson Oil 10-9.

Leading hitters: Scotland Heathcare- Bella Hale and Erin Sellers, Gibson Oil- Sara Killough.