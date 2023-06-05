Laura Fedak, the mother of Madison Fedak, throws out the first pitch before the start of the Live Like Madison Strikeout Cancer game on March 23.

Scotland center fielder Britt Lowe, left, slides onto third base and is called safe as a Purnell Swett player, right, tries to tag him out during Scotland’s season opener on Feb. 28.

St. Andrews guard Garrett McRae (1) hits a layup over Point’s Javier Turner (25) during the second half of a game on Feb. 9.

Players from St. Andrews and Tennessee Wesleyan fight for a loose ball during a game on Jan. 14.

Scotland forward Lamonte’ Cousar throws down a two-handed dunk during a game against Lee County on Jan. 13.

Scotland quarterback Carter Revelle moves toward the line before a “Philly Special” play during a game against the Richmond Raiders on Oct. 28, 2022.

Note: Photos were placed in chronological order.