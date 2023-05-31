Optimist results for May 30
Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Highland Primary Care played Hayes Forest Products.
Scotland Bling played Harley’s Tuxedo.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
McCarter Electric def. Quality Equipment 12-7.
Leading hitters: McCarter Electric- Jace Locklear, Quality Equipment- Knox Liles.
WKND Warrior tied with Outback Motorsports 5-5.
Leading hitters: WKND Warrior- Grayson Cartrette, Outback Motorsports- Baxley.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Dunbar Insurance def. McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille 6-3.
Leading hitters: Dunbar- Dash Quick, McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille- Bryson Britt.
Hasty Realty def. Pizza Inn 5-1.
Leading hitters: Hasty Realty- Charlie Fowler, Pizza Inn- Cooper Williams.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 9U Softball
First Bank def. Sheriff’s Dept. 6-5.
Leading hitters: First Bank- Katelyn McCaskill, Sheriff’s Dept.- Ayerian Locklear.
Knights of Columbus def. Be Relentless 6-5.
Leading hitters: Knights of Columbus- Alexa Concepcion, Be Relentless- Macie Britt.