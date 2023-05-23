LAURINBURG — After three calendar seasons that included over 20 different teams, the 2022-23 Scotland athletics season ended Friday night after the Lady Scots softball team fell 12-0 to Western Alamance in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 3A East playoffs.

Softball was the only North Carolina High School Athletic Association-sanctioned team sport at Scotland to make it that far in the playoffs this season; the Scotland men’s bowling team won the 3A state championship but is not sanctioned by the NCHSAA.

Five other team sports made the playoffs this past year at Scotland: baseball, men’s basketball, football, volleyball, and women’s basketball. Out of those teams, only football and women’s basketball were able to make it past the first-round — football lost 58-55 on a Hail Mary against Terry Sanford in the second round and women’s basketball fell 82-47 to E.E. Smith in the third round.

In individual sports, a total of 15 different athletes made states this year.

Women’s swimming and diving had Taylor Johnson make it to the state championships in two events: the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle, and in the individuals portion of the bowling, Landon Malloy, Dylan Tilson, and Tommy Beckwith rolled at the state championship for the men’s team while Nateya Scott was the lone bowler at states for the Lady Scots.

The coed wrestling team saw Dominic Blue make it to the state championship meet and advance to the final round of the 3A 170-pound bracket; he would come in second after falling to Zane Birtchet of Foard High School.

The most recent participants at states were in track and field, where the boys 4×100 relay team of Gabe Jones, Quatavious Everette, Keyshaun McQueen, and Nazareth Douglas, and the girls 4×100 relay team that included Shamari Armstrong, Aviona Scott, Angel Scott, and Heavenly Whitehead-Graham both ran in the state meet. Amari Chance made it to the state championship in the shot put and Whitehead-Graham also participated in the preliminary 100-meter hurdles.

The Scotland High School annual sports banquet will be held Tuesday night to honor Scotland’s athletic teams and athletes. An article on the event will be available in Saturday’s edition of the paper.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.