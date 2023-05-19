GREENSBORO — The Scotland boys and girls 4×100 relay teams, Amari Chance, and Heavenly Whitehead-Graham all took part in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s State Championship Meet on Friday​​​​, with the 1A and 3A state meets held simultaneously at Marcus T. Johnson Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

The Scotland boys 4×100 relay team of Gabe Jones, Quatavious Everette, Keyshaun McQueen, and Nazareth Douglas placed 15th in 44.91 while the girls team of Shamari Armstrong, Aviona Scott, Angel Scott, and Whitehead-Graham came in 13th with a time of 51.38.

Chance’s lone event was in the boys shot put; results provided by the NCHSAA ruled that Chance competed and qualified at the 3A Mideast Regional for the discus throw, but it was actually an error, as Chance never competed in the event. In the shot put at states, Chance recorded a throw of 47-11.75, resulting in a sixth-place finish.

Whitehead-Graham participated in the girls preliminary 100-meter hurdles and had a time of 16.75, which put her in 14th place; West Henderson’s Emma Hall won the finals in 14.42.