Optimist results for May 17

Note: Only softball plays on Wednesdays.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Railroad Bar and Grill def. Scotland Healthcare 11-9.

Leading hitters: Railroad Bar and Grill- no leading hitter, Scotland Healthcare- Ella Quick and Destiny Sanders.

Gibson Oil def. Weichert Realty 11-7.

Leading hitters: Gibson Oil- Autumn Cooper and Sara Killough, Weichert Realty- Millie Lewi.