LAURINBURG — There were three different periods that the Lady Scots went through Tuesday night; one where they got hot hitting the ball, another where they became cold, and the last one coming when they reheated their bats.

At the end of the night though, the No. 2 Lady Scots softball team (20-3) were able to keep their state championship aspirations alive with a 10-2 win over the No. 7 South Central Falcons (17-6) in the third round of the NCHSAA 3A East playoffs.

“We knew that this team didn’t allow a lot of runs,” Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine said on South Central. “We did three extra rounds of hitting yesterday in practice because we knew that this girl (Falcons pitcher Somer Davenport), when she gets two on you, she’s competitive. We just jumped on them a little early.”

Addison Johnson and Dawson Blue continued the Lady Scots’ streak of scoring in the first inning in the playoffs, after they each put up a run on RBI hits from Lindsay Locklear and Madison Dixon.

After sending South Central down 1-2-3 for the second time, the Lady Scots extended their lead to 6-0 in the second with runs from Carleigh McKeithan, Kinsey Hamilton, Blue and Locklear.

But for the next two innings, the Lady Scots managed just one hit and allowed two runs from South Central in the fourth.

“We gave them new life there,” Romaine said. “I told the girls going forward, we’ve got to keep the pedal to the metal and not let off any cause the team next round is gonna be just as good, if not better than this team.”

The Lady Scots answered the scores from South Central with a pair of their own runs in the fifth; a Natalie Smith RBI hit brought in Dixon while a bases loaded walk helped Sydnee Dial come home for a run. The Lady Scots repeated their results from the fifth inning in the sixth, when Locklear and Dial iced the game with two more runs, both on passed balls.

“This game is mental,” Romaine said. “The pitcher’s (Davenport) body language, she was kind of just showing herself, not saying she was giving up, but her mindset was she just wasn’t confident. And I said, ‘hey, let’s attack our best pitch;’ got some runners on and we did some things and made them throw the ball around a little bit with our baserunning. I think from that point on, she was pretty much spent after that.”

Davenport unofficially threw 156 pitches in a complete game, allowing six earned runs on seven hits with six walks and seven strikeouts, taking the loss.

Dial earned the victory in the circle for the Lady Scots, allowing two runs on six hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts in five innings pitched; Avery Stutts relieved Dial and pitched a perfect two innings with four strikeouts.

It was the first time Romaine has relieved his starting pitcher in the playoffs, although he foreshadowed the possibility of it at the end of the regular-season.

“Pitch count wasn’t super high or nothing like that,” Romaine said. “Sydnee was doing everything perfect. Our mindset (was) we’ve been wanting to do this and we’re gonna do this to give Avery a little chance to get her arm fresh cause she’ll turn around and she’ll probably start Friday based off of who we’ve got coming in here. But then again, Sydnee may be right back at it Friday; that’s the thing cause it’s all about the team coming in and the way their batters are.”

Dial and Dixon tied for a team-high two hits while Johnson, Locklear, and Stutts all recorded one; Locklear finished with two RBIs and Johnson, Dixon, Dial, and Smith each had one.

Blaire Adee and Davenport scored the two runs for the Falcons; Davenport led the Falcons with two hits. Lacey Spivey recorded two RBIs.

The Lady Scots will host the winner of Wednesday night’s game between No. 22 Triton and No. 3 Western Alamance on Friday night at 7 p.m. in the fourth round; if Western Alamance wins, it would be a rematch from the second round last year, when the Lady Scots fell 2-1.

Regardless of who his team faces, Romaine said the Lady Scots need to improve at the plate to continue advancing in the playoffs.

“We’ve got to hit the ball,” Romaine said. “We put some runs on tonight and we hit the ball decent at times, but honestly knowing the two pitchers of those two teams coming in, and I wasn’t looking past this team at all, I just know (Taylor) Apple (and) what she’s been doing this whole year for Western Alamance. And Triton’s got a good pitcher, they’ve upset some people. They’re a low seed but they’ve got a good program. At this point, we’ve got to be able to hit the ball against both of those pitchers to be able to have a chance to win.”

