FRANKLINTON — The Scotland girls 4×100 relay team won the regional championship this past Saturday at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A Mideast Regional.

The Scots also had their boys 4×100 relay team, Amari Chance, and Heavenly Whitehead-Graham qualify for the NCHSAA State Championship Meet after they finished in the top four of their respective events. Chance advanced to states in two separate field events; one in the boys shot put and the other in the discus throw.

The 1A and 3A state meets will be held simultaneously at Marcus T. Johnson Track at North Carolina A & T State University​​​​ in Greensboro on Friday.

The girls 4×100 relay team of Shamari Armstrong, Aviona Scott, Angel Scott, and Whitehead-Graham had a winning time of 49.87, which was 0.43 seconds better than fellow Sandhills Athletic Conference school Union Pines, the second-place finisher.

Scotland’s boys 4×100 team, made up by Gabe Jones, Quatavious Everette, Keyshaun McQueen, and Nazareth Douglas, tallied a fourth-place result with a time of 43.78.

Whitehead-Graham ran the girls 100-meter hurdles in 16.10, good enough for a second-place result; Southern Durham’s Ashlynn Hudson won the event in 15.44.

In other track event results, Scotland’s girls 4×200 relay team, which had a roster of Shebria Brown, Samayar Love, Janiyla McBryde, and Samantha Barnes, was in ninth place after a finishing time of 1:51.72; their 4×800 relay team of Ariana Council, Ava Edgy, Chloe Ganus, and Mikayla Tucker came in 12th in 12:04.00. The girls 4×400 relay team comprised of Alicia Broody, Samyha Gibson, Edgy, and Barnes, and finished 16th in 4:47.00.

Scotland’s boys 4×800 relay team of Anthony Pate, Dominic Blue, Terrence Graham, and Jaeden Williams came in 15th place with a time of 9:41.00.

Angel Scott, Aviona Scott, and Armstrong all ran in the girls 100-meter dash; Angel Scott came just short of qualifying for states in fifth-place in 12.44, Aviona Scott finished 11th in 12.91, and Armstrong was 16th with a time of 13.06.

Jones finished in eighth-place in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 10.91, Barnes was an eighth place finisher in the girls 400-meter dash in 1:02.79, Angel Scott came in eighth in the girls 200-meter dash in 26.56, Edgy recorded a 10th place finish in the girls 800-meter run in 2:42.33, and Gibson completed the 300-meter hurdles in 52.50, which resulted in 12th place.

In the field events, Chance had a third-place finish in the shot put at the regional after a recorded throw of 47-00.00, and came in fourth in the discus throw with a 142-03; Ty’Tan McCallum also competed in the shot put, finishing 16th with a throw of 40-10.00.

Other finishes included Douglas coming just short of a top-four finish in fifth-place in the boys triple jump at 41-11.00 and the boys long jump at 21-04.00, Kayla Simmons coming in 11th in the girls discus throw with a throw of 81-02, Jhi’Mir Bethea finishing 13th in the boys high jump at 5-10.00, and Whitehead-Graham and Angel Scott participating in the girls long jump, with Whitehead-Graham logging a sixth-place finish at 16-03.50 and Angel Scott placing 11th at 15-04.50.