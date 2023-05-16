How the Lady Scots have made it this deep into the playoffs

Editor’s note: The stats used in this article were prior to Tuesday night’s third round playoff game.

LAURINBURG — For the first time since 2019, the Lady Scots softball team has made it to at least the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs.

But how have they been able to put up a better record and make it further into the playoffs with a younger team than last season’s squad? The answer is in the numbers.

Executing at the plate

After having some concerns about how well his team would do hitting the ball this year, Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine has instead seen an uptick in his team’s batting average (AVG) from last season.

The Lady Scots had a .316 AVG last year and improved that number to .335 this season. They’ve also been more efficient with their on-base percentage (OBP) this year with a .459 OBP compared to .421 last season. The team’s slugging percentage (SLG) has risen from a .442 SLG last year to .474 this season, as well.

The two biggest improvements with their batting stats though are their on-base percentage plus slugging percentage (OPS) and their RBI numbers. Last season, the Lady Scots recorded a .863 OPS, turning that average into a .933 this year, and have gone up from 156 RBIs last season to 182 so far this season.

Another area the team has gotten better is with their stolen bases, which has surpassed last year’s total of 85 by four this season.

Odd inning success

With the Lady Scots averaging nearly 10 runs a game this year, they haven’t had much trouble scoring runs this year; but, in the innings that they’ve come in, it’s primarily been in the first, third, and fifth innings.

In the first inning, the Lady Scots average two runs a game, while in the third and fifth innings, they average 2.3 and 2.7 runs a game. With 13 games of the 10-run rule being enforced, the Lady Scots don’t play the seventh inning often and average just 0.2 runs a game in the inning.

In the second, fourth, and sixth innings are where the Lady Scots haven’t been as productive in putting up runs. In those innings, the Lady Scots average only 0.9, 1.5, and 1.3 runs per game.

Consistency in the circle

The Lady Scots’ bullpen may feature only two arms but that’s all they’ve needed to get as far as they have this season. Sydnee Dial and Avery Stutts have both repeated their success from last year — but they’ve been even better this season.

After missing part of the season with an elbow issue, Dial finished with a 1.64 ERA a year ago; she’s lowered that number down to 1.33 this season. Stutts has dropped her ERA down from last year too after posting a 1.32 ERA last year and a 0.67 this season.

Dial and Stutts have allowed just 74 hits and 19 earned runs (ER) against them this season, compared to 120 hits and 35 ER last year; they’ve also thrown only 1,761 combined pitches this season after throwing 2,270 last year, which has helped them stay fresh throughout the season.

Staying strong defensively

With a fielding percentage of .935, only three double plays allowed, and no triple plays given up, the Lady Scots haven’t had much of a drop-off from last year’s group that Romaine called “the best defensive team I’ve witnessed at Scotland in a long time.”

Last year’s team finished with 35 errors on the season while this season’s squad is sitting at that mark as well; but both teams have a significant difference in the number of total chances (TC), which is errors, putouts, and assists added up.

The Lady Scots had 520 putouts last year and this season, the Lady Scots have had only 393. Looking at assist numbers, the Lady Scots had 153 last year and 110 this season.

Putting it all together, the Lady Scots have had 538 TC this season while last year, they had 708.

The numbers haven’t been as strong as last year’s were but the production has remained at a high level.