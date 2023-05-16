Optimist results for May 15

Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Hayes Forest Products played Lucas Sales & Service.

Highland Primary Care played Johnson Brothers Construction.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

McCarter Electric def. White’s Jewelry 11-9.

Leading hitters: McCarter- Easton Evans, White’s- Peyton Lewis.

Outback Motorsports def. Quality Equipment 11-7.

Leading hitters: Gavin Harris, Tristan Deal, Hunter Clark, and JT.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

MDuff’s Neighborhood Grille lost to Pizza Inn 4-2.

Leading hitters: McDuff’s- Ethan Lewis, Pizza Inn- Bradley Jacobs.

Dunbar Insurance def. Hasty Realty 13-1.

Leading hitters: Dunbar- Matthew Taylor, Hasty- Micah McKenzie.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Nic’ Pic Kwik def. Marty Wright Home Sales 9-1.

Leading hitters: Not reported.

Laurel Hill Fire Dept def. Sheriff’s Dept 10-6.

Leading hitters: Not reported.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Railroad Bar and Grill def. Weichert Realty 13-7.

Leading hitters: Railroad- Abbi Locklear, Weichert- Millie Lewis.

Gibson Oil def. Scotland Healthcare 14-11.

Leading hitters: Gibson- Sara Killough, Scotland Healthcare- Ella Quick.