Optimist results for May 15
Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Hayes Forest Products played Lucas Sales & Service.
Highland Primary Care played Johnson Brothers Construction.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
McCarter Electric def. White’s Jewelry 11-9.
Leading hitters: McCarter- Easton Evans, White’s- Peyton Lewis.
Outback Motorsports def. Quality Equipment 11-7.
Leading hitters: Gavin Harris, Tristan Deal, Hunter Clark, and JT.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
MDuff’s Neighborhood Grille lost to Pizza Inn 4-2.
Leading hitters: McDuff’s- Ethan Lewis, Pizza Inn- Bradley Jacobs.
Dunbar Insurance def. Hasty Realty 13-1.
Leading hitters: Dunbar- Matthew Taylor, Hasty- Micah McKenzie.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Nic’ Pic Kwik def. Marty Wright Home Sales 9-1.
Leading hitters: Not reported.
Laurel Hill Fire Dept def. Sheriff’s Dept 10-6.
Leading hitters: Not reported.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
Railroad Bar and Grill def. Weichert Realty 13-7.
Leading hitters: Railroad- Abbi Locklear, Weichert- Millie Lewis.
Gibson Oil def. Scotland Healthcare 14-11.
Leading hitters: Gibson- Sara Killough, Scotland Healthcare- Ella Quick.