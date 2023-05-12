Optimist results for May 11

Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Highland Primary Care played Scotland Bling.

Lucas Sales & Service played Harley’s Tuxedo.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

WKND Warrior lost Quality Oil 7-10.

Leading hitters: Carter Locklear, Cole Hatcher, and Hunter.

Edward Jones lost to White’s Jewelry 4-6.

Leading hitters: Carter T, Gage Locklear, Gunner, and Peyton Lewis.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Quality Oil def. McDuff’s Neighborhood Grill 16-4.

Leading hitters: Quality Oil- Fairley Whitlock, McDuff”s- Jase Locklear.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Sheriff’s Dept 8-7.

Leading hitters: Lbg Auto- Gabe, Sheriff’s Dept: Parker.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 9U Softball

Knight’s of Columbus def. Be Relentless 12-6.

Leading Hitters: Knights of C- Emilee Dickerson, Be Relentless- Avery Chavis.

First Bank def. Sheriff’s Dept 6-2.

Leading hitters: First Bank- Mylann Baucom, Sheriff’s- Isabella Locklear.