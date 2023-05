WILSON — The No. 3E Scotland Christian Academy Saints baseball team (10-2) fell to the No. 1E Sheets Memorial Christian Eagles (13-2) by a final of 13-3 in the semifinals of the North Carolina Christian School Association’s 1A state tournament at Wilson Christian Academy Thursday evening.

Stats from the game were unavailable at press time.

The Eagles will face the No. 1W New Manna Christian Wind on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the championship game at Wilson Christian Academy.