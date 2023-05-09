Optimist results for May 9
Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Scotland Bling played Lucas Sales & Service.
Johnson Brothers Construction played Hayes Forest Products.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
White’s Jewelry def. WKND Warrior 7-2.
Leading hitters: Dansby Chavis, Jude Dial, Kyson Chavis.
McCarter Electric def. Outback Motorsports 8-3.
Leading hitters: Tristyn Norton, Easton Evans, Jace Locklear, Baxley Jones, and Hayden Gates.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Dunbar Insurance def McDuff’s Neighborhood Grill 10-2.
Leading hitters: Dunbar- Dash Quick, McDuff’s- Ethan Lewis.
Pizza Inn def. Hasty Realty 9-3.
Leading hitters: Pizza Inn- Cooper Williams, Hasty- Carsten Wilkens.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Laurel Hill Fire Dept def. Marty Wright Home Sales 12-9.
Leading hitters: Laurel Hill- Drew Womble and Jake Callahan, Marty Wright- Miken Concepcion.
Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Laurinburg Auto Sales 5-1.
Leading hitters: Nic’s- Banx Sutherland and Gage Cardenas, Lbg Auto- Jett Whitley.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 9U Softball
Sheriff’s Dept forfeited to Be Relentless.
Knight’s of Columbus def. First Bank 11-8.
Leading hitters: Knight’s of C- Toriana Locklear, First Bank- Emmaline Baucom.