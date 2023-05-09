Optimist results for May 9

Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Scotland Bling played Lucas Sales & Service.

Johnson Brothers Construction played Hayes Forest Products.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

White’s Jewelry def. WKND Warrior 7-2.

Leading hitters: Dansby Chavis, Jude Dial, Kyson Chavis.

McCarter Electric def. Outback Motorsports 8-3.

Leading hitters: Tristyn Norton, Easton Evans, Jace Locklear, Baxley Jones, and Hayden Gates.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Dunbar Insurance def McDuff’s Neighborhood Grill 10-2.

Leading hitters: Dunbar- Dash Quick, McDuff’s- Ethan Lewis.

Pizza Inn def. Hasty Realty 9-3.

Leading hitters: Pizza Inn- Cooper Williams, Hasty- Carsten Wilkens.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Laurel Hill Fire Dept def. Marty Wright Home Sales 12-9.

Leading hitters: Laurel Hill- Drew Womble and Jake Callahan, Marty Wright- Miken Concepcion.

Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Laurinburg Auto Sales 5-1.

Leading hitters: Nic’s- Banx Sutherland and Gage Cardenas, Lbg Auto- Jett Whitley.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 9U Softball

Sheriff’s Dept forfeited to Be Relentless.

Knight’s of Columbus def. First Bank 11-8.

Leading hitters: Knight’s of C- Toriana Locklear, First Bank- Emmaline Baucom.