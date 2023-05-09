ERWIN — The No. 18 Scotland baseball team (15-9) was eliminated in the first-round of the NCHSAA 3A East playoffs Tuesday night, after falling 12-2 in six innings to the No. 15 Triton Hawks (21-4).

The Scots scored the first run of the game in the first inning before Triton scored five runs in the second, three in the third, and one in the fifth to go up 9-1. Scotland scored another run in the top of the sixth but the Hawks put up three in the bottom of the inning to 10-run rule the Scots.

Stats for Scotland will be published once they are made available to the Laurinburg Exchange.

Triton’s Ross Stevens scored a team-high three runs, while Xander Johnson and Kenneth McCoy each finished with two runs, and Jalen Evans, Wyatt Avery, Brayden Bates, Anthony Jones, and Hayden Campbell accumulated one apiece. William Meredith, Jackson Lanier, Jones, and Stevens finished with two hits each to lead the Hawks; Lanier finished with a team-best three RBI.

Jones pitched a complete game for Triton, allowing one earned run on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts, earning the win.

This is Scotland’s second consecutive loss in the first-round of the playoffs; the Scots fell 5-2 against East Wake last year in the first-round.