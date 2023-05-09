LAURINBURG — Throughout the regular-season and in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament, the Lady Scots have won 12 different games by way of the 10-run rule this season; their first-round NCHSAA 3A East playoff matchup against Hunt Tuesday night was their 13th this year.

The No. 2 Lady Scots softball team (18-3) used a seven-run third inning and scored in all but two innings to take down the No. 31 Hunt Warriors (9-12) by a final of 11-1 in six innings to advance to the second-round.

“It’s always good to win big but I feel like we should have put this game away earlier after we put up seven up in the bottom of the third and went up 8-0,” Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine said. “We kind of just let up off the gas, left a lot of runners in scoring position with no outs that we should of had in the bottom of the fourth and fifth. We’ve got to be better than that.”

After Natalie Smith made it a 9-0 lead in the fourth, the Lady Scots couldn’t capitalize anymore with the bases loaded and no outs; in the fifth, Avery Stutts was left on second base and Carleigh McKeithan was stranded on first.

But the initial opportunity to put the game away early was in the third inning, when the game-ending run was on second.

“It wasn’t nothing about ‘let’s 10-run rule them and get out of here,’” Romaine said. “Our pitcher threw 37 pitches more than she probably needed to throw. I said, ‘hey, we’re not letting our foot off the gas yet. Let’s go ahead and continue what we’re doing; let’s keep swinging the bat, we’ve got more runs to score.’ They just let off the gas a little bit unfortunately.”

Sydnee Dial, who took the win for the Lady Scots, pitched a complete game and threw a total of 94 pitches overall but allowed just one run on four hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Romaine praised his pitcher for her performance in the circle after she “got a little heated” early in the game due to the warmer weather.

“This hot heat today caught her a little bit,” Romaine said. “She was kind of hot, got a little heated there in the first, second inning, was throwing some extra pitches she probably didn’t need to. But we cooled her down with a little ice bath in the dugout and had her sipping on some Gatorade; she bounced back after the third and became the Sydnee we’re used to seeing.”

Dawson Blue scored the first run for the Lady Scots on a passed ball in the first inning; Addison Johnson and Lindsay Locklear scored the final two runs to end the game in the sixth. Madison Dixon, Addison Lewis, Dawson Blue, Locklear, Stutts, Smith, and McKeithan each had a run in the third.

Olivia Yount put up the only Warriors run in the fifth inning.

Locklear and McKeithan finished with two hits apiece for the Lady Scots, while Johnson, Blue, Dial, and Smith all recorded one each; Dial and McKeithan both tallied two RBI, and Kinsey Hamilton, Johnson, Blue, Locklear, and Smith had one each.

Allison Moore went 2-for-3 at the plate for Hunt, and Callie Ray and Kensley Evans each collected a hit; Ray had an RBI, as well.

Ray was also the losing pitcher for the Warriors, allowing nine earned runs on eight hits with six walks and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The Lady Scots will now host the No. 15 Eastern Alamance Eagles in the second-round Friday night at 7 p.m., after the Eagles defeated No. 18 C.B. Aycock 17-3 in five innings Tuesday night.

“We’ve got a great team coming in here Friday night,” Romaine said. “A team like that, you’ve got to take advantage of every chance you can to score runs. We’ll learn from this, we’re gonna work on it Wednesday and Thursday, and be back and ready for Eastern Alamance on Friday.”

