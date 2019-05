Optimist results from May 23

Here are the Optimist baseball and softball results from Thursday. No games will be played the week of Memorial Day.

NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)

Quality Oil played Headbanger Sports

McCarter Electric played Southeastern Farm Equipment

DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL POSTSEASON DOUBLE ELIMINATION TOURNAMENT

Hampton Inn defeated Archer’s TV & Appliance

Leading hitters: Hampton Inn – Ayden McGirt | Archer’s TV – Landon Jorgensen

Laurel Hill Fire Department defeated Hampton Inn, 15-14

Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire – Nolan Caulder | Hampton Inn – Leonardo Garcia

SMITHFIELD 8U BASEBALL

Laurinburg Auto defeated Marty Wright Home Sales, 7-4

Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto – Patrick Hunt | Marty Wright – Jeff Ganns, Kyndall, Brody Knight, Wes Yaborough, Jordon McLean and Caleb Walters

Norris Auto Sales defeated Archer’s TV & Appliance, 7-2

Leading hitters: Norris Auto – Landon McPhatter, Jayden Herlocker and Barrett Gilliland | Archer’s TV – Fisher Sewell and Jake Callahan

EDGE’S GRADING AND HAULING 10U SOFTBALL POSTSEASON TOURNAMENT

Grice Farms defeated Hasty Realty, 6-3

Leading hitters: Grice – MacKenzie Freeman | Hasty – None

Grice Farms defeated General McArthur’s, 6-2, for the postseason championship

Leading hitters: Grice – Jayla Graham | General McArthur’s – None