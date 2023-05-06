Optimist results for May 4

Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Scotland Bling played Hayes Forest Products.

Lucas Sales & Service played Johnson Brothers Construction.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

White’s Jewelry def. Outback Motorsports 16-6.

No leading hitters could be reported.

WKND Warrior lost to McCarter Electric 9-8.

No leading hitters could be reported.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Hasty Realty def. McDuff’s Neighborhood Grill 6-5.

Leading hitters: Hasty- Brayden P., McDuff’s- CJ Wallace.

Pizza Inn def McDuff’s Neighborhood Grill 5-2.

Leading hitters: Pizza Inn- Cohen Williams, McDuff”s- Parks Carmichael.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Sheriff’s Dept 9-1.

Leading hitters: could not be reported.

Only played one game.

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 9U Softball

Be Relentless def. First Bank 11-2.

Leading hitters: Be Relentless- Avery Chavis First Bank- Mylann Baucom.

Knight’s of Columbus def. Sheriff’s Dept 10-1.

Leading hitters: Knight’s of Columbus- Alexa Concepcion, Sheriff’s- Hartlee Knight.