Optimist results for May 4
Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Scotland Bling played Hayes Forest Products.
Lucas Sales & Service played Johnson Brothers Construction.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
White’s Jewelry def. Outback Motorsports 16-6.
No leading hitters could be reported.
WKND Warrior lost to McCarter Electric 9-8.
No leading hitters could be reported.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Hasty Realty def. McDuff’s Neighborhood Grill 6-5.
Leading hitters: Hasty- Brayden P., McDuff’s- CJ Wallace.
Pizza Inn def McDuff’s Neighborhood Grill 5-2.
Leading hitters: Pizza Inn- Cohen Williams, McDuff”s- Parks Carmichael.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Sheriff’s Dept 9-1.
Leading hitters: could not be reported.
Only played one game.
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 9U Softball
Be Relentless def. First Bank 11-2.
Leading hitters: Be Relentless- Avery Chavis First Bank- Mylann Baucom.
Knight’s of Columbus def. Sheriff’s Dept 10-1.
Leading hitters: Knight’s of Columbus- Alexa Concepcion, Sheriff’s- Hartlee Knight.