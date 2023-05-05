BURLINGTON — The teams of David Reyes and Ricky Zhang, and Cole Hamilton and Thomas Buie from the Scotland men’s tennis team competed at the 3A Mideast Regionals Friday afternoon.

Reyes and Zhang fell short to the team of Millind and Keshav Tandon from Terry Sanford 4-6 and 4-2 in the first round, while Hamilton and Buie also came up short in the first round to the team Zach Allred and Jacob Howell from Western Alamance, losing in the third set.

The season officially ends for the Scotland men’s tennis steam as they did not qualify for the state tournament.