LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots continued to add to their recent collection of trophies and accolades Thursday night.

Winning in nearly identical fashion as they did in Monday night’s 10-0 win in five innings against Richmond to finish 12-0 in conference play for the first-time ever, the No. 1 Lady Scots softball team (17-3, 12-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) came away with a 10-0 six-inning victory over the No. 3 Richmond Raiders (12-7, 8-4 SAC) in the SAC tournament championship to claim their second title in as many years.

And while the score may look like a dominant showing from the Lady Scots, they were actually scoreless through the first three innings.

“We’ve seen Quston (Leviner) three times, of course,” Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine said. “Usually the girls have known they’re able to make their adjustments when it’s the second time through, and this time it took it almost a third time through. She (Leviner) was pitching great now, I’ve gotta hand it to her; she had us off-balance a little bit. But the girls are confident in what they do. We know when she throws a lot of pitches in an inning, she becomes more complacent on putting the ball where we want to hit it at and fortunately that’s what we did.”

A seven-run fourth inning by the Lady Scots erased their doughnut on the scoreboard, with the first run coming from Lindsay Locklear on a passed ball. Madison Dixon and Avery Stutts scored the next two runs on a Carleigh McKeithan two-RBI single, before Natalie Smith made it home on an error by Richmond’s Ryelan Lyerly, and McKeithan scored from third on a passed ball. An RBI triple that was hammered by Dawson Blue plated home Addison Johnson, and four pitches later, an RBI double from Locklear brought in Blue.

“We worked on that hard in practice last week once we had the rain-out Thursday night,” Romaine said on his team’s excellent hitting this week. “We were able to come back Monday and work on some things to get ready for this. I tell the girls every night before the games, ‘if we do what we do, that’s all we can control.’ And we can control what we do at the plate, we can control what we do in the field, and let Avery (Stutts) and Sydnee (Dial) do what they do on the bump. That’s just what we do and so far it’s been good for us.”

Smith and McKeithan both tallied their second runs of the contest in the fifth inning, before Dial scored on an error from Richmond’s Jakayla Steele in the sixth for the title-winning run.

Blue and Locklear each had two hits for the Lady Scots, and Kinsey Hamilton, Dixon, Dial, Smith, and McKeithan all had one. Blue and McKeithan notched two RBI apiece, while Johnson and Locklear both had one.

Dial led the Lady Scots to victory in the pitcher’s circle, allowing three hits and striking out six Raiders in six innings pitched.

Leviner pitched 5 2/3 innings for Richmond, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits with five walks and five strikeouts, receiving the loss.

Katie Way, Steele, and Leviner had a hit each to account for Richmond’s three total hits.

The Lady Scots will now await playoff seeding and pairings on Monday, when they are announced by the NCHSAA. The Lady Scots entered Thursday ranked third in the NCHSAA RPI rankings for the 3A East Region, which means they will have a top seed and home-field advantage for likely at least the first two rounds of the playoffs if they win.

“It’s all about the draw, man, and who’s playing the best at the time when playoffs start,” Romaine said. “But I did look two weeks ago, 17 of the 25 top 25 of the 3A are in the 3A East so it’s gonna be a buzzsaw of a playoff schedule in the 3A East this year.”

Reach Brandon Hodge