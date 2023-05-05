The Lady Scots’ Samantha Barnes (5) battles with a Raiders player for the ball during Thursday night’s senior night game against Richmond.

The Lady Scots’ Campbell Gross (1) tries to keep the ball in play during Thursday’s senior night game against Richmond.

Lady Scots senior Valeria Carranza-Rueda (7) looks to make a move with the ball during Thursday night’s senior night game against Richmond.

LAURINBURG — What started out as a tight game between the Lady Scots soccer team (3-11-1, 2-10 Sandhills Athletic Conference) and the Richmond Raiders (12-7-1, 6-6 SAC), ended in a dominant showing by the Raiders Thursday night.

After a 1-1 tie between both teams early in the first half, the Raiders would score the final five goals of the game to defeat the Lady Scots 6-1.

“They held their own for a little bit,” Lady Scots head coach Richard Snipes said. “I don’t know whether they just lost sight or they just lost concentration or what, but it could be me; I put a lot of pressure on them. In these rivalry games, I want to win and they do too.”

The Raiders broke open the scoring on the night with a goal from Cheyenne Jacobs just two minutes into the first half; the Lady Scots responded two minutes after that with a score by Emma Clark, which was assisted by Samantha Barnes.

Richmond’s Sheccid Heaton scored the final two goals of the first half at the 9:14 and 0:48 marks to put the Raiders up 3-1 at the break.

Jacobs booted in another Raiders goal at the 26:44 mark of the second half before Mariana Mendez Mendoza added another one just over four minutes later. C’Nedra Hinson found the back of the net with 18:02 remaining to seal the win for the Raiders.

Lady Scots goalkeeper Terra Anderson stopped 24 of 30 shots on goal by Richmond, while Clark tallied three shots on goal, and Laura Wlodarczak and Joana Flores also had one.

The game for the Lady Scots was also senior night and saw the team honor their four seniors before the game, which were Savanna Tunstall, Valeria Carranza-Rueda, Wlodarczak, and Anderson.

“The seniors, to me, they mean more to me than they do to the team,” Snipes said. “Val (Carranza-Rueda), and Savanna, and Laura, and Terra were just great with me all year; they’ve been with me through thick and thin. They’ve guided me through certain types of the games and helped me out with some information with some other teams and stuff like that. They definitely made my transition into high school soccer a lot easier than it would be if I didn’t have them.”

As of Friday afternoon, the Lady Scots are in a tie with Southern Lee for sixth in the SAC, and with Hoke County playing Union Pines Friday night, it could become a three-way tie for the last three spots in the conference. All three teams head-to-head against each other are 1-1 also, which means the teams in a tie will have a tiebreaker to determine seeding for the SAC tournament that begins on Monday.

“It doesn’t matter who we play,” Snipes said. “Whoever we play is gonna be in (for) a rude awakening cause we’re gonna be ready.”

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.