LAURINBURG — The No. 1 Lady Scots softball team (16-3, 12-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) knocked off the No. 4 Lee County Yellow Jackets (6-10, 6-6 SAC) by a final of 4-1 Wednesday night as part of the SAC championship tournament.

The Lady Scots scored two runs in the second inning and another pair in the fifth to go up 4-1; Lee County scored their only run of the game in the sixth.

Addison Johnson, Dawson Blue, Sydnee Dial, and Avery Stutts scored each of the Lady Scots’ four runs on the night, and Lindsay Locklear, Madison Dixon, Natalie Smith, Carleigh McKeithan, Johnson, and Dial all had a hit apiece; Locklear led the Lady Scots with two RBI, while Smith and McKeithan each had one.

Stutts pitched a complete game and led the Lady Scots to victory, allowing one run on one hit with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

Nya South scored the lone hit, run, and RBI of the night for Lee County.

Savanna Mullins suffered the loss for the Yellow Jackets, allowing two earned runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts in six innings pitched.

The No. 1 Lady Scots will host No. 3 Richmond for the SAC tournament championship game Thursday night at 6 p.m. after the Raiders defeated No. 2 Union Pines 16-7 Wednesday night in the other SAC championship tournament contest.