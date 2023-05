SANFORD — The Lady Scots soccer team (3-10-1, 2-9 Sandhills Athletic Conference) lost 7-0 against the Lee County Yellow Jackets (10-7-1, 7-4 SAC) Tuesday night.

Lee County led 4-0 at the half, then, scored their last three goals in the second half.

The Lady Scots host Richmond for senior night and their regular-season finale Thursday night at 7 p.m.