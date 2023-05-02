Optimist results for May 1

Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Harley’s Tuxedo played Hayes Forest Products.

Lucas Sales & Service played Highland Primary Care.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

McCarter Electric lost to Edward Jones 6-3.

Leading hitters: were not identified.

Quality Equipment lost to White’s Jewelry & Repair 6-3.

Leading hitters were not identified.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Dunbar Insurance def. Hasty Realty 7-1.

No leading hitters reported.

Quality Oil def. Pizza Inn 7-5.

No leading hitters reported.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Sheriff’s Dept. 22-0.

Leading hitters not reported.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Scotland Healthcare def. Weichert Realty 13-10.

Leading hitters: Scotland- Ella Quick, Weichert- Kayla McCallum.

Gibson Oil def. Railroad Bar and Grill 8-7.

Leading hitters: Gibson Oil- Khloe Monre, Railroad- Kaia Robinson.