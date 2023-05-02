Optimist results for May 1
Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Harley’s Tuxedo played Hayes Forest Products.
Lucas Sales & Service played Highland Primary Care.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
McCarter Electric lost to Edward Jones 6-3.
Leading hitters: were not identified.
Quality Equipment lost to White’s Jewelry & Repair 6-3.
Leading hitters were not identified.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Dunbar Insurance def. Hasty Realty 7-1.
No leading hitters reported.
Quality Oil def. Pizza Inn 7-5.
No leading hitters reported.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Sheriff’s Dept. 22-0.
Leading hitters not reported.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
Scotland Healthcare def. Weichert Realty 13-10.
Leading hitters: Scotland- Ella Quick, Weichert- Kayla McCallum.
Gibson Oil def. Railroad Bar and Grill 8-7.
Leading hitters: Gibson Oil- Khloe Monre, Railroad- Kaia Robinson.