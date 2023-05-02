Lady Saints head coach Darryl Cook (far left) speaks to the crowd before before Monday night’s game against Rockwell Christian.

LAURINBURG — Senior catcher Alyssa Katekovich and senior pitcher Morgan McMillan finished strong in Monday night’s 14-10 and 15-0 wins against Rockwell Christian in softball doubleheader action.

Game one featured juniors Davinney Johnson and Madison Hunt with two-run doubles. Seventh grader Nadia Emanuel also had a strong game with a couple of doubles and runs scored. McMillan entered the game in the top of the second inning to finish the game with the win, giving up three runs and five strikeouts.

In game two action, Katekovich and McMillan lined two run doubles, and sophomore Sydney Smith, juniors Kaelin Caulder, Hunt, and Johnson hit two-run doubles, as well. This was capped with a monster three-run homer from eighth grader Rylee Dial. McMillan threw a shutout over three innings with seven strikeouts. The game ended on the 10-run rule.

The Lady Saints play again Friday night before beginning the playoffs on May 11.