Scotland softball looking for undefeated finish in SAC after last year’s upset by Richmond

The Lady Scots softball team celebrates at home plate after Dawson Blue hits a home run during a game against South View on March 30.

LAURINBURG — A season ago, the Lady Scots softball team was sitting at 11-0 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference with a game against the Richmond Raiders in their way of a perfect conference mark.

While the Lady Scots battled with the Raiders to a scoreless seventh inning, Richmond would claim a 2-1 win on a walk-off home run from Makayla Parks and end the Lady Scots’ hopes of an undefeated record in the SAC.

“Anytime you lose a game on a walk-off, it’s tough,” Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine said. “It scratched (our) process of being able to have a perfect season. And what that group of seniors had gone through in the previous years before — losing their sophomore year and only getting to play 13 games their junior year — an icing on the cake would have been to have that undefeated mark.”

This season though, the Lady Scots find themselves in the same scenario, unbeaten through 11 conference games with a regular season finale against Richmond on deck. And, while they are a younger team, all but three players on this year’s team experienced last season’s loss to Richmond.

For them, it was more than just a heartbreaker though — it was a lesson in disguise.

“They’ve (the Lady Scots) gotten the chance to go undefeated,” Romaine said. “So they’re looking at that piece and saying, if we want to finish the regular season in the conference undefeated…we have to beat them (Richmond).”

The Lady Scots did just that, as they took a 12-2 five inning win over the Raiders in their first meeting against each other this year.

But the Lady Scots also had a determined purpose heading into that contest.

“(It) was for our seniors that graduated last year and our coaches; kind of like some unfinished business,” Lady Scots sophomore catcher Madison Dixon said. “Clinching the conference championship with an undefeated season is what so many of us work year-round for and has been a goal of ours as a team since day one.”

With five seniors lost from last year’s team and a number of new faces on this year’s team, the Lady Scots were doubted this year; yet, they haven’t missed a beat.

“I told the girls at the beginning of the season before we started conference (play), I said ‘every team in this conference knows we’ve lost five seniors,’” Romaine said. “And I don’t know if they were thinking that coming in every time when we started playing them, and they had that in their head…I’m not sure. But I’m proud of what these girls have done knowing that they had that target on their back.”

The players surprised many and have continued to develop as the season has gone on.

A big reason for it all, according to Romaine, is the fact that they don’t feel pressure and play “carefree.”

“The amount of talent that these girls just blossomed into has really flabbergasted me,” Romaine said. “We knew we had some talent coming in, we knew we had some talent coming back, but (it’s) the way the chemistry has gelled. I think there’s a more carefree process with this group of girls this year, and compared to last year’s group, it was more programmed. There are situations in the games where I just don’t know if they really realize how tense the moment is; I do as a coach but they don’t.”

As the Lady Scots prepare for Monday’s game against the Raiders — one that was scheduled to be played this past Thursday — the hope is to achieve what they couldn’t do last year.

And, after a season where they’ve exceeded expectations, there couldn’t be a better way to head into the postseason than sweeping the SAC.

“I think it’d be a great accomplishment,” Romaine said. “We’ve got some good teams in the conference this year; we’ve been challenged. But doing it in a rebuild year, putting girls in some positions that a couple hadn’t played the position that we put them at this year, and, then, just the way they’ve adapted with us as coaches, and at the same time with each other, it’d be fun for this group of girls to go undefeated.”

First pitch between the Lady Scots and Richmond is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with senior night festivities beginning approximately 20 minutes beforehand.

