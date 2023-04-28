St. Andrews falls to No. 3 Tennessee Wesleyan in season finale

LAURINBURG — Throughout much of Friday afternoon, the St. Andrews Knights (20-22, 13-15 Appalachian Athletic Conference) trailed by nearly 10 runs and were struggling offensively against the No. 3 ranked team in the nation, the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs (40-7, 29-1 AAC).

But, with the Knights down 10-2 in the bottom of the ninth, a scoring run began that gave St. Andrews life; however, after scoring five runs, Jake Duffy would record the final out of the game on a strikeout with two baserunners left stranded, which resulted in a 10-7 loss for St. Andrews.

“I mean, obviously, we’re down a lot coming in right there and we get where the tying run’s at the plate,” St. Andrews head coach Andy Fox said. “That’s just a testament to these guys buying in and not giving up, and playing hard till the end. I can’t promise you how we’re gonna end up doing on the scoreboard but I can promise you that we’re gonna play hard. That’s what I expect and that’s what I demand.”

A Javier Socorro single scored Caden Santucci and Brenton Baker for the, eventual, final runs of the game for the Knights. A run from Duffy and another by Adrian Ojea made the score 10-4 early in the ninth, before a single to center field by Joshua Benfield brought in Cesar Morillo for the Knights’ third run of the inning.

“When (Joshua) Benfield ended up getting that hit up the middle and we scored a run, I felt like we could have a chance,” Fox said. “But that’s the number (three) ranked team in the country for a reason, man. They jumped on us a little bit early so it just took us a while to get going.”

The Knights allowed nine runs from the Bulldogs in the first four innings of play and didn’t record their first hit of the game until the fourth, when Dallas Trevena singled to left field; Trevena was quickly sent out though, after Socorro was grounded into a double play.

Fox said the reason for the difficulties early in the contest were because of the Bulldogs’ adjustments, which they didn’t make in Thursday’s doubleheader.

“We kind of finished them the same as we did yesterday,” Fox said. “Today, they made some adjustments and went backside on us a few times here and there. And, I mean, they just hit the baseball so that’s just credit to them.”

Fox also said that Tennessee Wesleyan pitcher Blake Peyton gave his team fits at the plate for the first five innings of the game. Peyton, who earned the win for the Bulldogs, pitched a one-hitter with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

“He’s one of the best arms in this league,” Fox said on Peyton. “We had him on the gun at, anywhere from 92 (to) 95 (mph). He held us to one hit there for a good while; then, when we got him out of the game, obviously we felt a little bit better.”

As soon as Peyton was relieved by Carmine Poppiti, St. Andrews scored their first run of the game on an RBI hit from Benfield that brought home Morillo in the sixth. Both teams scored a run in the seventh to make the score 10-2, with the Knights’ run coming from Duffy.

Trevena led the Knights in hits on the day with two, while Morillo, Hamby, Benfield, Socorro, and Ojea all had one. Benfield and Socorro finished with two RBI and Morillo, Hamby, and Davidson each had one.

Noah Sorrells suffered the loss for the Knights, allowing eight earned runs on nine hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Brenden Bille pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief of Sorrells, and Lucas Compton, Tyler Barfield, Nate Moretz, and Brycen Seymore all pitched an inning each.

Dan Sayre and Marco Martinez each scored a pair of runs for the Bulldogs; Carson Ford, Cayle Webster, Cade Bochlter, Parker Stinnett, Evan Magill, and Braxton Turner all had one apiece. Magill led the Bulldogs in hits with four, and Cody McGill, Andre Tarver, Sayre, and Webster recorded team-highs in RBI with two each.

Ayden Mansfield, Alex Wize, Thomas Wilhite, Turner Mann, and Jake Sergent all saw time on the mound for Tennessee Wesleyan, along with Peyton and Poppiti.

The Knights now await the AAC tournament, which will be played in Kingsport, Tenn. beginning on Tuesday. According to Fox, the Knights will be seeded anywhere between sixth and ninth but won’t officially know until the final conference games are played on Saturday. If the Knights are seeded between seventh and ninth, they’ll take part in a play-in game on Tuesday.

