Optimist results for April 27

Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Scotland Bling played Highland Primary Care.

Johnson Brothers Construction played Hayes Forest Products.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

WKND Warrior def. Quality Equipment 5-2.

No leading hitters.

McCarter Electric def. Outback Motorsports 14-5.

No leading hitters.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Quality Oil def Dunbar Insurance 5-2.

No leading hitters.

Only one game played.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 9U Softball

First Bank def. Knights of Columbus 8-7.

Leading Hitters: First Bank- Paislee Connell, Knights- Toriana Locklear.

Be Relentless def. Sheriff’s Dept. 6-4.

Leading Hitters: Relentless- Macie Britt, Sheriff’s- Hartlee Knight.