Optimist results for April 27
Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Scotland Bling played Highland Primary Care.
Johnson Brothers Construction played Hayes Forest Products.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
WKND Warrior def. Quality Equipment 5-2.
No leading hitters.
McCarter Electric def. Outback Motorsports 14-5.
No leading hitters.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Quality Oil def Dunbar Insurance 5-2.
No leading hitters.
Only one game played.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 9U Softball
First Bank def. Knights of Columbus 8-7.
Leading Hitters: First Bank- Paislee Connell, Knights- Toriana Locklear.
Be Relentless def. Sheriff’s Dept. 6-4.
Leading Hitters: Relentless- Macie Britt, Sheriff’s- Hartlee Knight.