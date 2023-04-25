Optimist results for April 25

Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Highland Primary Care played Johnson Brothers Construction.

Lucas Sales & Service played Harley’s Tuxedo.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Outback Motor Sports def. Quality Equipment 5-0.

No leading hitters.

White’s Jewelry def. Edward Jones 9-0.

No leading hitters.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Quality Oil tied Hasty Realty 3-3.

No leading hitters.

Pizza Inn def. McDuffs Neighborhood Grille 13-2.

No leading hitters.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 9U Softball

Knight’s of Columbus def. Sheriff’s Dept 7-0.

Leading Hitters: Knight’s- Toriana Locklear, Sheriff’s- Aryian Locklear.

First Bank def. Be Relentless 7-5.

Leading Hitters: First Bank- Kensey Jacobs, Relentless- Avery Chavis.