Optimist results for April 25
Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Highland Primary Care played Johnson Brothers Construction.
Lucas Sales & Service played Harley’s Tuxedo.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Outback Motor Sports def. Quality Equipment 5-0.
No leading hitters.
White’s Jewelry def. Edward Jones 9-0.
No leading hitters.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Quality Oil tied Hasty Realty 3-3.
No leading hitters.
Pizza Inn def. McDuffs Neighborhood Grille 13-2.
No leading hitters.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 9U Softball
Knight’s of Columbus def. Sheriff’s Dept 7-0.
Leading Hitters: Knight’s- Toriana Locklear, Sheriff’s- Aryian Locklear.
First Bank def. Be Relentless 7-5.
Leading Hitters: First Bank- Kensey Jacobs, Relentless- Avery Chavis.