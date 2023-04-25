Scotland’s Andrew Nor goes for the ball during Tuesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament at Southern Lee High School.

Scotland men’s tennis players Cole Hamilton (left) and Thomas Buie (right) take a picture after placing in first for the 3A doubles portion of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament at Southern Lee High School on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — The Scotland baseball team (13-7, 5-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference) picked up a 4-2 win over the Richmond Raiders (12-9, 6-5 SAC) Tuesday night.

The Scots took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before Richmond tied it at 1-1 in the third. Two additional runs by Scotland extended their lead to 3-1 in the fourth, and Richmond put up their eventual final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth; Scotland scored their game-sealing run in the fifth.

Cadyn Graves, Alex Hatcher, Garrett Sellers, and Garrett Manning all had a run for the Scots in the contest, and Eli McCoy led the Scots with two hits; Luke Taylor, Turner Bounds, and Manning each had one hit. Bounds had a team-high two RBI, while Taylor and McCoy had one apiece.

Blane Wagner earned the win for the Scots, allowing one earned run on four hits with four walks and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched; Manning and Hatcher both pitched in relief.

Ethan Clayton and Zaviar Lowry scored Richmond’s two runs; Lowry led the Raiders in hits with two.

Ethan Locklear suffered the loss for the Raiders, allowing four earned runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in five innings pitched; James Eason pitched two innings of relief.

The Scots host the Raiders in their regular season finale on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Lady Scots softball eek past Lee County

The Lady Scots softball team (14-3, 11-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) earned a 1-0 win over the Lee County Yellow Jackets (5-9, 5-6 SAC) in Sanford Tuesday night.

Lindsay Locklear put up the Lady Scots’ lone run of the contest in the first inning; she was also one of four other Lady Scots to record one hit, along with Addison Johnson, Madison Dixon, Natalie Smith, and Carleigh McKeithan. Dixon had the team’s only RBI of the game.

Avery Stutts pitched a complete game, allowing three hits with two walks and five strikeouts to lead the Lady Scots to victory.

Alicia Hancock, Nya South, and Savanna Mullins all recorded a hit for the Yellow Jackets.

Mullins suffered the loss in the pitcher’s circle for Lee County, allowing one earned run on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

The Lady Scots host the Richmond Raiders in their final game of the regular season on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Scotland men’s tennis competes in SAC tourney

The No. 5 Scotland men’s tennis team took part in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament at Southern Lee High School on Tuesday.

Scotland’s Thomas Buie and Cole Hamilton won the 3A doubles portion of the tournament, while Ricky Zhang and David Reyes placed third.

In singles play, Cameron Gagnon (Scotland) lost 8-0 in round one to Aaron Scodius (Union Pines), and Andrew Nor (Scotland) tied 8-8 with Landon Patterson (Union Pines), then, lost in overtime 7-1.

In doubles competition, Buie and Hamilton won 8-0 against Ayden Rhoney and Connor Bush (Lee County) and, then, defeated their teammates, Eli McRae and Kishawn Pate, 8-0. In the third and final round, they defeated Jackson Carmichael and Joey Tortora (Union Pines) by a score of 8-5.

Pate and McRae defeated Cam Deibel and Micah Worthan (Union Pines) by a score of 8-6 in round one, then, fell to Buie and Hamilton in the second round.

Zhang and Reyes claimed an 8-0 first round win against the team of Nathan Jones and Joshua Cha (Lee County), before being defeated by Carmichael and Tortora 4-8. Zhang and Reyes took the third spot against Pate and McRae and won 2-8.

The Scots now await the 3A Mideast Regionals in Burlington on May 5 at 1 p.m.

Scotland JV baseball defeats Richmond

The Scotland JV baseball team (10-4-1, 5-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) defeated the Richmond JV Raiders (10-3-1, 7-2 SAC) Tuesday night 5-2 in Laurinburg.

The JV Scots scored a run in the first inning to go on the board first, before the JV Raiders scored two in the second to take a 2-1 lead; the JV Scots tied things back up in the bottom of the second. Two more runs in the fourth and an additional one in the sixth put the JV Scots on top.

Josh Smith scored two runs for the JV Scots, while Maddox Locklear, Brady Fowler, and Ryan McCormick all had one each; Locklear led the team with three hits and two RBI.

Locklear pitched the JV Scots to victory, allowing no runs on one hit with three walks and one strikeout in two innings pitched; Logan Adner and Brady Fowler also pitched for the JV Scots.

Richmond’s Jason Walker and Garrett Mabe recorded a run each; Mabe and Connor Phifer had two hits apiece and an RBI each to lead the JV Raiders.

Jeremiah Ritter suffered the loss for Richmond, allowing four earned runs on five hits with five walks and eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched; Walker also saw time on the bump for the JV Raiders.

The JV Scots wrap up their season in a rematch with Richmond on Thursday at 5 p.m. in Rockingham.