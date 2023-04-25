Special Olympics athletes Pheadra Santos (left) and Yolanda Armstrong (right) receive their medals after competing in the standing long jump.

Special Olympics athlete Kayle Strickland competes in the standing long jump as volunteer Megan Jernigan looks on.

Special Olympics athlete Sarah Wallingford competes in the standing long jump as volunteer Megan Jernigan assists.

Special Olympics athlete Sadie Kleist competes in the softball throw as volunteer Kelsey Smith looks on.

Special Olympics athlete Raniyah Green tosses in the softball throw as volunteer Kelsey Smith looks on.

Special Olympics athlete Robert Harrison says the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Scotland High School JROTC presents the colors before the National Anthem.

The Scotland High School drumline kicks off the parade of athletes.

Special Olympics athlete Elijah Monroe-Moore lights the torch to officially begin the 2023 Special Olympics of Scotland County as Dr. Tory Lawrence (left) and Richard Massey (right) assist. The Special Olympics returned to Scotland High School Tuesday morning for the first time since the spring of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and featured athletes from eight different schools in Scotland County, along with athletes from around the community.

Scotland High School’s Teresa McLean sings the National Anthem.

Special Olympics athletes compete in the 50-meter run.

