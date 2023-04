Scotland Christian Academy girls basketball head coach Terrell Hollingsworth (left) and Morgan McMillan (right) take a picture together during McMillan’s signing ceremony Tuesday morning.

Scotland Christian Academy girls basketball player Morgan McMillan takes a picture with head coach Terrell Hollingsworth (top center) and her parents, Bill McMillan (left) and Misty McMillan (right), during a signing ceremony Tuesday morning. Morgan McMillan will continue her academic and basketball career at NCAA Division III school Methodist University.