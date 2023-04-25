Optimist results for April 24
Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Hayes Forest Products played Lucas Sales & Service.
Harley’s Tuxedo played Scotland Bling.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
McCarter Electric lost to White’s Jewelry 8-1.
No leading hitters.
WKND Warrior def. Edward Jones 3-0.
No leading hitters.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Pizza Inn def. Hasty Realty 9-3.
No leading hitters.
McDuff”s Neighborhood Grille lost to Dunbar Insurance 7-1.
No leading hitters.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play.
Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball
Railroad Bar and Grille def. Weichert Realty 9-7.
Leading Hitters: Railroad- Myer Johnson, Weichert- Millie Lewis.
Scotland Healthcare lost to Gibson Oil 18-6.
Leading Hitters: Scotland- Ella Quick, Gibson Oil –Emily Sellers.