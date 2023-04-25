Optimist results for April 24

Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Hayes Forest Products played Lucas Sales & Service.

Harley’s Tuxedo played Scotland Bling.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

McCarter Electric lost to White’s Jewelry 8-1.

No leading hitters.

WKND Warrior def. Edward Jones 3-0.

No leading hitters.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Pizza Inn def. Hasty Realty 9-3.

No leading hitters.

McDuff”s Neighborhood Grille lost to Dunbar Insurance 7-1.

No leading hitters.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play.

Edge’s Grading and Hauling 12U Softball

Railroad Bar and Grille def. Weichert Realty 9-7.

Leading Hitters: Railroad- Myer Johnson, Weichert- Millie Lewis.

Scotland Healthcare lost to Gibson Oil 18-6.

Leading Hitters: Scotland- Ella Quick, Gibson Oil –Emily Sellers.