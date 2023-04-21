SANFORD — The Scotland baseball team (12-7, 4-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference) pulled off a 4-1 upset of the Lee County Yellow Jackets (17-5, 7-3 SAC) Friday night.

The Scots scored the first two runs of the game in the first inning, before scoring another two-piece in the fifth; Lee County scored their only run of the night in the seventh.

Dawson Williams, Luke Taylor, Alex Hatcher, and Garrett Manning each finished with a run and a hit; Jake Clemmons recorded a team-high two hits, while Eli McCoy also had a hit. Clemmons marked two RBI, and Taylor and Hatcher had one apiece.

Dylan Tilson started for the Scots and earned the win, pitching six innings and allowing no runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts; Hatcher pitched an inning of relief.

B.J. Brown scored Lee County’s lone run; Luke Sheets had the RBI. Dylan Kelly recorded a team-best two hits, while Sheets, Cameron Cabe, and Carson Beal each had one.

Presley Patterson suffered the loss for Lee County, allowing three earned runs on four hits with five walks and nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched; Thomas Frazer pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief.

The Scots play at Richmond on Tuesday at 7 p.m. before hosting the Raiders for senior night on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Lady Scots soccer falls to Union Pines

The Lady Scots soccer team (3-8-1, 2-7 Sandhills Athletic Conference) suffered a 9-0 shutout loss against the Union Pines Vikings (9-6-1, 7-1 SAC) Friday night.

With Tessa Anderson unavailable for the Lady Scots, Laura Wlodarczak played goalkeeper for the first time this season and stopped 21 of 30 shots on goal.

The Lady Scots host Pinecrest in their next contest on April 28 at 7 p.m.