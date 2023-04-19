A poster along a fence at the Scotland County Tennis Center recognizes the five seniors on the Scotland men’s tennis team during senior day on Thursday.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland men’s tennis team (3-6, 3-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference) celebrated senior night on Thursday as they hosted border county rival, the Richmond Raiders (8-2, 8-2 SAC).

The Scots managed to get a singles win but no more on the day, which resulted in an 8-1 defeat against the Raiders.

Cole Hamilton, Tommy Beckwith, Cameron Gagnon, Andrew Nor, and David Reyes were the five seniors for head coach William Graves’ team. Each of them were recognized before the contest with a commemorative tennis ball and a gift bag.

Gagnon and Beckwith paired up for the first time in doubles, while Nor competed in singles and doubles,, and Hamilton and Reyes both had singles matches.

In singles action, Hamilton (Scotland) was defeated by Ty Murray (Richmond) 4-8, and Reyes (Scotland) lost to Matthew Burns (Richmond) 2-8 in the first two matches of the day. Ricky Zhang (Scotland) just fell short to Ethan McDonald (Richmond) by a score of 6-8, while Thomas Buie (Scotland) suffered a 2-8 loss to Jordan Jacobs (Richmond), before Nor (Scotland) defeated Will Whitley (Richmond) 8-4 for Scotland’s lone win of the day; Eli McRae (Scotland) fell to Brent Humann (Richmond) in overtime 1-7 in the final singles match.

In doubles, Hamilton and Buie fell to the team of Murray and Burns 4-8, Zhang and Reyes were defeated by McDonald and Jacobs 3-8, and seniors Gagnon and Beckwith lost to Whitley and Humann 2-8.

The Scots host Lee County on Monday at 4 p.m. in a makeup game from March 16.