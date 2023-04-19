LAURINBURG — The Scotland men’s tennis team (3-5, 3-5 Sandhills Athletic Conference) lost 9-0 against the Pinecrest Patriots (11-1, 11-0 SAC) Wednesday afternoon.

In singles action, David Reyes (Scotland), who moved onto the first court, was defeated by Marshall Landry (Pinecrest) 0-6 in both sets. In the number two spot, Cole Hamilton (Scotland) fell to Kenan Van Scoyac (Pinecrest) 0-6 and 1-6 in both sets, and Ricky Zhang (Scotland) lost to Corey Ingram (Pinecrest) 1-6 in each of the two sets. Thomas Buie (Scotland) fell to Jack Hage (Pinecrest) 0-6 and, then, 3-6, while Kishawn Pate (Scotland), who was back in the lineup, lost both sets to Jaden Ung (Pinecrest) with a score of 0-6. Andrew Nor (Scotland) was defeated 1-6 by Preston House (Pinecrest) in both sets.

In doubles, Reyes and Zhang were defeated by Landry and Ingram 0-8, Hamilton and Buie lost to Van Scoyac and Hage 3-8, and Pate and Eli McRae were defeated by Mason Cromartic and House 6-8.