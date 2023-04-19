LUMBERTON — The Scotland baseball team (11-7) got back in the win column with a 6-3 nonconference victory over the Lumberton Pirates (10-8) Wednesday night.

The Scots were up 2-1 after the first inning before going up 4-1 in the third; Scotland scored another run in the top of the sixth to make the score 5-1. Lumberton scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t muster any more in the seventh; the Scots put their final run on the board in the seventh.

Jake Clemmons, Cadyn Graves, and Garrett Manning each registered two hits for the Scots; Manning finished with a team-high three RBI. Alex Hatcher and Graves tallied two runs apiece, and Britt Lowe and Clemmons had one; Clemmons’ run was on a homer to left field, his first in high school.

Turner Bounds picked up the win for Scotland, allowing one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts in six innings pitched; Alex Hatcher pitched one inning of relief out of the bullpen.

Lumberton’s Jacobey Brayboy compiled two runs and two hits; Dalton Nobles scored the Pirates’ other run.

Joseph Hepler pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout, taking the loss. Shawn Henderson relieved Hepler and allowed one unearned run on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Scots return to conference play on the road Friday at 6 p.m. against Lee County.

JV Scots tie with Lumberton

The Scotland JV baseball team (9-3-1) had their first game decided by a tie this year as they finished Wednesday night’s nonconference road contest against the Lumberton JV Pirates (8-2-2) with a 4-4 decision.

The JV Scots were down 2-1 heading into the second inning but evened the score at 2-2 in the third. The JV Scots went ahead 4-2 in the fifth before the JV Pirates scored two runs in the seventh to send the game into an eventual scoreless eighth inning.

Blaine Callahan led the JV Scots with three runs and tied the team-high in RBI with two, along with Kaden Hunsucker; Hunsucker accounted for two runs and Maddox Locklear also had a pair of scores.

Logan Adner started and pitched five innings for the JV Scots, allowing one earned run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts; Cameron Cole and Brady Fowler saw time on the mound in relief.

Colin Scott recorded two hits to lead the JV Pirates; Scott, Brennan Griffin, Bryson Hester, and Nolan Groner all scored a run apiece.

Hester started on the mound for the JV Pirates and pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts; Griffin pitched three innings of relief and allowed two hits and four walks.