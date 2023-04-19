Scotland’s Ricky Zhang serves the ball during Tuesday’s meet against Lee County in Sanford.

The Lady Scots soccer team takes a picture before their game at Southern Lee on Tuesday.

SANFORD — The Lady Scots soccer team (3-7-1, 2-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference) lost 5-2 against the Southern Lee Cavaliers (3-8, 2-5 SAC) Tuesday night.

The Lady Scots were down 3-0 early before Emma Clark split the defense with a pass from Laura Wlodarczak and put it in the left corner of the net for the Lady Scots’ first goal of the game.

After being down 3-1 at the half, Southern Lee came out and scored two goals, Wlodarczak passed the ball to Clark at midfield, which resulted in Clark kicking a laser from 30 yards out and hitting the upper-right crossbar, and going in, to give the Lady Scots their final goal of the contest.

The Lady Scots return home to play Union Pines on Friday at 6 p.m.

Scotland men’s tennis darts past Lee County

The Scotland men’s tennis team (3-4, 3-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) defeated the Lee County Yellow Jackets (0-8, 0-7 SAC) in Sanford on Tuesday 7-2.

In singles competition, Cole Hamilton (Scotland) lost to Jacob Womble (Lee County) 4-8, before David Reyes (Scotland) defeated Connor Bush (Lee County) 8-1 in the next match.

Ricky Zhang (Scotland) came back from being down 6-2 to win his match 9-7 against Nathan Jones (Lee County), while Thomas Buie (Scotland) defeated Joshua Cha (Lee County) 8-2 and Andrew Nor (Scotland) defeated Ayden Rhoney (Lee County) 8-3.

In doubles action, Reyes and Zhang lost to Womble and Jones 2-8, but Hamilton and Buie defeated Bush and Rhoney 8-2.

There were two forfeited matches, as Lee County was down to only five players.

The Scots host Pinecrest on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in their next contest.