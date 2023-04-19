LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy Saints baseball team (8-0) won their nonconference matchup against the Tabernacle Christian Ram (Monroe) (4-6) by a final score of 14-4 in five innings Tuesday night.

Senior Carston Cline went the distance, giving up three earned runs with five strikeouts in five innings. Junior Tavon Farmer went 2-for-2, with a double, triple, and a walk, scoring three runs. Senior Anthony Taylor was behind the plate for the second straight game, going 1-for-1; he was also hit by pitch twice and scored twice.

The Saints play Sheets Memorial Christian at home Thursday at 5 p.m. in a battle of the top two teams in conference play.