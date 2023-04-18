Dominic Blue (right) has his hand raised after winning a match this past weekend at the 45th Annual TarHeel Classic Freestyle in Chapel Hill.

CHAPEL HILL — Dominic Blue is in rarefied air when it comes to what Scotland High School athletes have accomplished as freshmen.

Over the weekend, Blue took part in the 45th Annual TarHeel Classic Freestyle for a shot at qualifying for the N.C. National 16U Cadet Team. To make the team, Blue had to be the highest finishing wrestler in the 170-pound weight class, according to the North Carolina Wrestling Association website.

Blue, who wrestled with the North Carolina Wrestling Factory team, went through a foursome of matches in the tournament and finished in first place by defeating Ian Ray of Machine Shed Wrestling via a 10-7 decision to make the cadet team.

“This national team is for freestyle, so it’s a bit different from what I wrestled in the season,” Blue said. “This was my first ever freestyle wrestling tournament but I made sure I was prepared for it by going to Freestyle practices and clinics to get ready.”

To get to the finals, Blue had to first face off against North Henderson High School Wrestling’s Joshua Remington, who Blue dominated by means of a 10-0 tech fall. Blue, then, defeated Joshua Robino of North Carolina by fall (0:41), before recording another 10-0 tech fall win over Greenville Wrestling Club’s Jessi Davidson.

“I was a bit nervous before the tournament got started but I knew I’d be fine once I got out there,” Blue said. “I really had to use my head a lot more and make smart decisions. Overall though, it was fun and definitely gave me a different feel for the sport; but, now I’m ready for more national competition with my new teammates on the national team, I’ll be training for our training camp till then.”

It’s been a year filled with accolades for Blue.

He earned National High School Coaches Association All-American status, was the runner-up in the 3A 170-pound weight class of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Wrestling Championships, and placed first in the NCHSAA 3A Mideast Regional’s 170-pound class.

Thomas Havener, Blue’s wrestling coach at Scotland High, said he is infatuated with Blue’s approach to wrestling but that he can’t get too comfortable with where he’s at.

“Dominic’s determination and discipline continue to amaze me as this was his first freestyle tournament, but it’s important that he remains humble because wrestling always presents new challenges,” Havener said. “There is always a person waiting in the wings to knock you off the pedestal you put yourself on.”

The National 16U Cadet Duals will be June 1-10, where Blue will represent North Carolina’s 170-pound weight class. The team will have camp days from June 1-4 at Gardner Webb University in Boiling Springs before heading to Loves Park Ill. on June 5 for the duals, which will be on June 7-10.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.