LAURINBURG — In high school softball, a pitcher with a career ERA of less than 2.00 on a roster is eye-catching; having a pair of them though is uncommon.

For the Scotland High School softball program, that rarity is actuality.

Avery Stutts and Sydnee Dial have both been a nightmare for opposing batters on the bump with the Lady Scots this season. Stutts is in her sophomore year and boasts a 0.80 ERA, which is down from 1.32 a season ago, putting her career average at 1.20. For Dial, a senior, her ERA stands at 1.03 this season, giving her a career mark of 1.74, after she pitched a 2.24 ERA during her sophomore year and a 1.64 ERA last season.

With the duo being as efficient as they’ve been, head coach Adam Romaine said it’s helped the rest of the team thrive this season.

“Everything starts right there on the mound,” Romaine said. “Having two great pitchers like that, it’s kind of made it easy for our defense somewhat this year. These girls (Stutts and Dial) are really competitive; they’re real good at hitting their spots. Both of their ERAs are very low, the top two in the conference. With coach (Neil) Smith back there calling pitches for them and having a good catcher (Madison Dixon) back there framing everything for them, it’s helped us out a lot defensively.”

Stutts and Dial didn’t get to this point on their own though — they’ve had to drive each other.

They first met when they both played for the 14U N.C. Intensity, a fastpitch softball club coached under Jamie Dover.

Although they weren’t close at the time, Stutts and Dial became familiar with one another, which was beneficial in working together at Scotland.

“Sometimes, when you don’t know someone, it’s a little bit more difficult to work with them,” Dial said. “But, being that we played together on coach Dover’s team, we knew what each other had and what we could do, so we were more comfortable with each other.”

The two eventually became closer last season, but it didn’t come without a dilemma.

Both of them were expected to see pitching time throughout the year; however, Dial suffered an elbow injury and missed over half of the season.

The predicament put Stutts in an unsettling situation, but Dial was able to help her by giving her confidence.

“Last year coming in, when she (Dial) was hurt, it was kind of hard,” Stutts said. “I was a little nervous as a freshman. She would come watch me warm up and just come talk to me and get my nerves out really. But I think it was a good opportunity for us to learn about each other more.”

Dial agreed with Stutts’ sentiments, saying that she “learned a lot” about Stutts.

“With me being hurt last year, I got to watch Avery a lot pitching on the mound,” Dial said. “I admire how she carries herself on the mound and doesn’t get down and out when something doesn’t go her way. Coming back this year, I definitely feel like we feed off of each other’s energy and pick each other up when it’s needed cause we know how it feels to be on the mound in certain situations.”

With Dial helping Stutts on the sideline for most of the year, Stutts recorded a 12-3 record last year and took home the Sandhills Athletic Conference ‘Pitcher of the Year’ award.

Now, after an offseason where Stutts and Dial were able to get back fully healthy, the Lady Scots are currently 11-3 and 8-0 in conference play this season.

And, for the remainder of the season, Romaine has bigger plans for his two pitchers, as he wants to utilize them in a way that can make opponents even more uncomfortable.

“I’ll be splitting them back-and-forth every other game,” Romaine said. “We’ve talked about, after the mid-season turn, that we may look to do some splitting of the innings so they can kind of get used to that cause it’s part of something we’re definitely gonna go into the playoffs with. Seeing a second pitcher come in halfway through the game kind of throws them (the other team) off. And we’re not losing nothing when we go from one to the other.”

As for Stutts and Dial, their confidence level in each other, and their team, has never been bigger.

They both feel a 3A state championship is imminent for the Lady Scots softball program.

“I think we can get there,” Stutts said. “We’ve just gotta keep our bats hot (and) keep the defense working good. It may have folded a little bit, but I think we’ve gotten better cause we don’t push each other around when we’re down; we try to pick each other up and help each other. I think that’s really a big part and, as long as we communicate and do the right things, I think we have a good shot.”

“Knowing that we have both of us back this year and we’re both healthy, as coach (Adam) Romaine says, he pushes us to be the best that we can be and tells us that he thinks that he has two of the best pitchers in the conference,” Dial said. “So, that kind of boosts our head a little bit and makes us believe that we can lead our team to a state championship.”

All stats in this story were used from MaxPreps.

