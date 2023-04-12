LAURINBURG — Throughout Emma Clark’s childhood, the game of soccer has seemed to grow with her.

From a young age, Clark’s dad, Charlie Clark, pushed her to get on the pitch and started coaching her.

“Whenever it got to Parks and Rec, I would start playing and he would teach me,” Emma Clark said.

From that point, she started to develop a fondness for soccer, and that’s when her career kicked off.

“It was really fun,” Emma Clark said. “I like the adrenaline rush and my daddy liked coming to the games, so I liked playing them.”

Fast forward to her junior season with the Lady Scots soccer team, Emma Clark has scored a team-high 17 goals, which is currently third-best out of all players in the Sandhills Athletic Conference*, and is on pace to break her mark of 23 goals from a season ago with five games remaining this year.

“I think (It’d be) really good (to do that),” Emma Clark said.

But, Emma Clark’s impact is felt in areas other than her play on the field.

Her willingness to be a teacher on the field is something that Lady Scots head coach Richard Snipes feels is a valuable asset to his team.

“She means a lot, not only to the program, but the kids (themselves) that are playing on the team,” he said. “She’s doing a wonderful job; she mentors a lot of the younger girls (and) she’s like a coach on the field. I’ve got her and Laura (Wlodarczak) out there; they both help out a lot with offense and defense and playing back. She’s actually teaching me a lot of things, as well.”

What also helps Emma Clark coach others well, is the fact that she knows how to play other positions on the pitch.

She said that, other than her current position, her favorite position to play is midfielder.

“I play striker but, other than that, I like playing in the midfield so I can see everything around me,” Emma Clark said.

It’s all fitting for Emma Clark, who said she wants to continue her playing career in college and eventually become a teacher.

“I want to play during college because I think it’s just a really fun thing to do,” Emma Clark said. “But I want to go into teaching.”

When asked why she loves the game, Emma Clark feels it’s because it fits her and is something that she favors learning at school.

“It’s something I’m really good at,” Emma Clark said. “School’s not what I’m good at but, whenever it comes to soccer, I’m really good at it.”

* = According to MaxPreps stats.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.