WILMINGTON — The Scotland baseball team (10-6) traveled to Ashley High School for a nonconference doubleheader on Monday against the Ashley Screaming Eagle (10-7) and the Laney Buccaneers (4-10).

Against Ashley, the Scots managed to eek out a 1-0 victory, while their offense picked up to down Laney by a score of 5-2 in the second game.

Game one against Ashley

Despite being outhit 3-2 in the contest, the Scots scored the game’s only run in the third inning, after Alex Hatcher scored from second on a Jake Clemmons ground ball that he reached second base on, thanks to an error by Ashley third baseman Drew Potter.

Hatcher and Dawson Williams were the only two Scots to record a hit, while Tanner Berry, Hudson Hauck, and Potter recorded a hit each for Ashley.

Blane Wagner pitched a complete game for the Fighting Scots and allowed three hits and four walks, while striking out seven, picking up the win.

Cane Mehling suffered the loss for the Screaming Eagle, allowing one run on two hits and three walks, while striking out four in four innings pitched.

Xander Davis pitched two innings of relief for Ashley, giving up no runs or hits and striking out three.

Game two against Laney

Scotland put up the first runs of the game in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Blane Wagner was able to take home from third on a passed ball by Laney, and Turner Bounds scored on an Eli McCoy RBI ground ball single to left field.

Wagner added his second run of the game by stealing home in the fourth, before Garrett Sellers made the Scotland lead 4-0 after advancing to third on an error by Laney catcher Noah Parker, then scoring on the same error.

Ayden Rodgers and Jonathan Krueger brought in a run each for the Buccaneers in the sixth to make their deficit 4-2, but the Scots put up the game-sealing score in the seventh, with an RBI ground ball single to left field from Dawson Williams that helped Dylan Tucker come home from second.

Wagner and McCoy finished with two hits each in the contest, and Jake Clemmons, Garrett Manning, and Williams all had one apiece.

Elliott Melind tallied two hits for Laney, and Dalton MacCallum and Gavin Boughton both had one hit.

Earning the win for the Scots was Dylan Tilson, who pitched a full seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits, two errors, and four walks, while striking out nine.

Luke Rumora pitched five innings for Laney, allowing four runs on four hits, one error, and four walks, while striking out seven, suffering the loss.

Jay Reynolds pitched two innings in relief of Rumora, giving up a run on three hits and an error, while striking out three.

Up next for the Scots

The Scots return to McCoy Field on April 18 at 7 p.m. for a Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup against Lee County.