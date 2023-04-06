RAEFORD — The Lady Scots soccer team (3-6-1, 2-5 Sandhills Athletic Conference) suffered several injuries Wednesday night, which led to them being on the receiving end of the Hoke County Bucks’ (1-11-2, 1-6 SAC) first win of the season in a 4-0 defeat.

Samantha Barnes, Laura Wlodarczak, Sydney Strickland, Karli Jacquez, and Reagan Strickland all left the game against the Bucks and didn’t return.

With five minutes left in the contest, Lady Scots head coach Richard Snipes said he had only 10 girls available.

“My girls left it out on the field,” Snipes said. “Hoke was five times better than before. They were disciplined, organized, and well coached; hard earned victory (for them).”

Hoke County led 3-0 at the half and scored their final goal of the game in the second half.

Lady Scots goalkeeper Terra Anderson stopped 16 shots on goal from Hoke County.

The Lady Scots will get a nearly two-week period off before returning to play at Southern Lee on April 18 at 6 p.m.