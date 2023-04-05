GREENSBORO — The North Carolina Coaches Association named Scotland men’s basketball forward Lamonte Cousar a 2023 All-Star this past week.

The honor also means that Cousar is set to play in the 75th annual East-West All-Star men’s basketball game at the Greensboro Coliseum on July 17.

”First off, I would like to thank God; wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” Cousar said. “It’s an honor to be a part of this game that a very selected few get to be a part of. I would also like to thank my coaching staff and my teammates for setting me up to be in this position. I also thank my teammates for not being selfish and allowing me to showcase my skills. And I also would like to thank coach Andre Reaves; he helped me with a lot of training and stuff to get me where I am now. Honestly, I’m just blessed to get this opportunity and I’m going to make the best out of it.”

Cousar, a senior, averaged career highs this season in points per game with 21.3 and steals per game with 1.0; he was also named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team for the second straight year.

Cousar said he wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for the extra work he put in when he was younger.

“Personally, I think I’ve came a long way with basketball,” Cousar said. “When I was smaller, I wasn’t really good; I used to get talked about because I was so ‘trash’ at the game. My eighth-ninth grade year, I really started working on my game because I realized I could go a long way with it if I put in the work.”

Cousar’s high school career started to take off during his junior year, where he played in 20 games, compared to 12 the year before, and increased his scoring average by 4.6 points to 19.5 points per game.

That year also saw Michael Malpass return to Scotland for his second stint as the men’s basketball head coach.

Ever since he’s come back, Malpass has seen Cousar’s improvement and has appreciated coaching a player of his skill level.

“Lamonte has grown tremendously in the past two years as a player and person,” Malpass said. “His numbers speak for themselves but what he did to help get the program back to being a conference championship caliber team, as we won 3A and being a playoff team, is awesome. Congratulations from me and our staff for a job well done and know God has a great plan for your life athletically and academically at the next level.”

Cousar joins wide receiver Cadyn Graves as the second Scotland High School athlete participating in this year’s East-West All-Star Games.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.